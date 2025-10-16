Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 18,500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 150.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 133.3% in the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 3,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

ILMN opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

