Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2,085.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $345,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.26. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,866.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,990.50. This represents a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

