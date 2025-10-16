Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $192.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.65. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $151.95 and a 52-week high of $359.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $163.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

