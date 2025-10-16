Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.15.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $609.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

