Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 718 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 46.3% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 62,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 128.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 366,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 205,893 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 10,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 779,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. B. Riley upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial set a $22.50 price objective on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.