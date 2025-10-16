Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases 18,369 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 508,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71,944 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 190,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 23,615 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.9% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 109,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 45,553 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price objective on Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

