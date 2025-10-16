Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 44,184 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,184 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $660,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after buying an additional 187,585 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

