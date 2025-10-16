Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Receives $15.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.4444.

LUNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Machines to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $12.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. Intuitive Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 40,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $543,026.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,144,420.32. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 373,741 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 56.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,656,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 954,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 78.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,261,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after acquiring an additional 72,422 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $15,739,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

