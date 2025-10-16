eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $100.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. President Capital raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Arete raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

eBay Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $90.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. eBay has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $7,082,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,227.75. This represents a 58.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,743 shares of company stock worth $8,979,844. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in eBay by 4.6% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,689,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $791,714,000 after acquiring an additional 510,629 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in eBay by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,085,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $674,061,000 after acquiring an additional 478,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,581,556 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $638,983,000 after acquiring an additional 140,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in eBay by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $481,525,000 after acquiring an additional 300,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in eBay by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,157,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $417,021,000 after acquiring an additional 322,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

