SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 310 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 330.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSPG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SSP Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 180 to GBX 190 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 285 to GBX 262 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut SSP Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 170 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 232.83.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SSPG

SSP Group Trading Down 1.8%

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 158.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.44. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 134.10 and a one year high of GBX 196.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 160.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,280.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

SSP Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSP Group

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 69,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173, for a total value of £119,382.11. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SSP Group

(Get Free Report)

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.