Analysts Set Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Target Price at $65.47

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.3438.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $73.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.04.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,205,683 shares of company stock valued at $77,217,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $2,036,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

