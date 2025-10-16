Renew’s (RNWH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,200 price objective on the stock.
RNWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,283.33.
