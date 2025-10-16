Renew’s (RNWH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,200 price objective on the stock.

RNWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,283.33.

RNWH stock opened at GBX 940.66 on Monday. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 590.55 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 838.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 803.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £744.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,646.23 and a beta of 1.06.

