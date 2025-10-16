Softcat’s (SCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,950 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,960 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Softcat has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,813.80.

SCT opened at GBX 1,591 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,427 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,579.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,652.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,545.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

