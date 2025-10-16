Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Target Price at C$39.00

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.00.

BLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins set a C$45.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boralex from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

Get Boralex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLX

Boralex Trading Up 0.7%

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Shares of BLX opened at C$28.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$24.40 and a 12-month high of C$36.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.33%.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.