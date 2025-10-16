BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (BCBP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, October 17th. Analysts expect BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $25.7310 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 24, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.51 million. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, analysts expect BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $8.10 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $139.24 million, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 336.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the first quarter worth $146,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 24.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BCBP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

