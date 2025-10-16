Citigroup Cuts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $150.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APO. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $127.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.96.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,527.76. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,543,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,303,186,000 after purchasing an additional 893,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after buying an additional 706,181 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 33.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,473,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,737,000 after buying an additional 613,124 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.