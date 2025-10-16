American Express (AXP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.95 per share and revenue of $18.0349 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 17, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Express Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $330.75 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $349.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.08 and a 200-day moving average of $301.19. The company has a market capitalization of $230.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,325 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $334,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Express by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 650,603 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $207,529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,043 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in American Express by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 578,069 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $184,392,000 after purchasing an additional 104,818 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 339,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.60.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

