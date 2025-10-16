Analysts Set UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target at $6.46

Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.4643.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $4,079,075.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,705,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,862,692.48. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 17,353,512 shares of company stock valued at $96,652,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 101.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 23.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 36,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 135.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Stock Performance

UWMC stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.70 and a beta of 1.79. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $758.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.60 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. UWM’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

