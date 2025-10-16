Brokerages Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target at $176.50

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $183.30 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $93.58 and a 12-month high of $186.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.31.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Aryeh sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total value of $1,708,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,835,254.09. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $83,798.48. Following the sale, the director owned 45,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,084,669.20. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,262. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,526,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 300,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 109,935 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 68,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

