BRP (TSE:DOO) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$98.00 to C$102.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. BRP traded as high as C$95.41 and last traded at C$95.11, with a volume of 358856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$89.39.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$83.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$93.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. The company has a market cap of C$6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is -170.00%.

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers.

