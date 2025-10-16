Schroders (LON:SDR) Insider Buys £199.50 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Meagen Burnett acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 399 per share, with a total value of £199.50.

Meagen Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Meagen Burnett acquired 54 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 per share, for a total transaction of £200.88.

On Monday, August 11th, Meagen Burnett purchased 50 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 396 per share, for a total transaction of £198.

Schroders Stock Down 0.3%

SDR opened at GBX 394.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,770.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 384.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 364.17. Schroders plc has a twelve month low of GBX 283.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 428.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schroders ( LON:SDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 12.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schroders plc will post 33.7347131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 390 price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Schroders from GBX 400 to GBX 420 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 435 price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schroders to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 420 to GBX 435 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 373 target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 398.33.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

