PayPal Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 214,831 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 96% compared to the average daily volume of 109,709 call options.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.