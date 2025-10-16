Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 21,418 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Asset Management LLC VA bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $610,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 60,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,958,000 after purchasing an additional 201,557 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 998.1% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

