Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,322 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $292.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.02 and a 200-day moving average of $275.69. The company has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

