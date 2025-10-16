Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 416.7% during the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

