TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,142 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $68,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 118.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 128,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $191.94 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.92. The stock has a market cap of $215.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total value of $4,063,978.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 272,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,385,968.56. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $864,335.36. Following the sale, the director owned 96,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,106.08. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,956 shares of company stock worth $22,841,025 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.57.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

