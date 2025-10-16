NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $161.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

