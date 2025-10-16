Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, M1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $351.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.83 and a 200-day moving average of $266.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

