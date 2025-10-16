Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, M1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Trading Up 2.1%
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $351.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.83 and a 200-day moving average of $266.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
