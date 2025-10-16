IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,960 Shares of Mplx Lp $MPLX

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mplx were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mplx by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). Mplx had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.89.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

