Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 91,838 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,838 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $13,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $47.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

