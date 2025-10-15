MGO One Seven LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 87,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.45. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $142.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.