Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,278 Shares of Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $250,086.09. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,329.73. This trade represents a 26.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Healy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,971.68. This represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $83.15 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $139.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

