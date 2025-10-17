Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,184 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. $SLP

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Simulations Plus worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Simulations Plus to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $16.02 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $322.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 78.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

