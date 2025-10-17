Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,021 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Donaldson accounts for about 1.0% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Donaldson by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:DCI opened at $82.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $1,511,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,942.95. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,066,905.00. Following the sale, the president owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,170.27. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.