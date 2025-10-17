Nordea Investment Management AB Has $329.39 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,064 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.35% of Fiserv worth $329,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Fiserv by 218.5% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 178.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $192.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

