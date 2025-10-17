Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 1.0% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,922,633,000 after purchasing an additional 348,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,433,000 after purchasing an additional 358,916 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $757,808,000 after purchasing an additional 223,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,201,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, September 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays set a $136.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.35.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.3%

EOG stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

