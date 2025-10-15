Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 667 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 487.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 19.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.US Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

