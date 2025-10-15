Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc $DEO

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Diageo by 2,331.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average of $105.91. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $93.42 and a 1-year high of $139.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.5192 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

