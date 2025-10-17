Graver Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Graver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,143 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 29.5% of Graver Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Graver Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $33,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.23. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $73.30.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

