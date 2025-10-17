Q3 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Cut by Desjardins

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 14th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $61.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $66.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,422,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,568,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,100,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,682 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,338,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,968,000 after purchasing an additional 846,735 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 6,748,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,740,000 after purchasing an additional 335,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,157,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,576,000 after purchasing an additional 377,204 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

