Values First Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vaalco Energy Inc $EGY

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 416,389 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Vaalco Energy worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaalco Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 931,230 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaalco Energy by 228.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 517,368 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaalco Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaalco Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,157,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 255,788 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Vaalco Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,984,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 197,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vaalco Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vaalco Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vaalco Energy has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vaalco Energy Stock Down 2.3%

EGY stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Vaalco Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $389.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Vaalco Energy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $96.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaalco Energy Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaalco Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Vaalco Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

About Vaalco Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

