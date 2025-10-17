DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,574,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,723 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.61% of DoorDash worth $626,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $266.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a PE ratio of 148.15 and a beta of 1.71. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.80 and a 1 year high of $285.50.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,558.30. The trade was a 68.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. This trade represents a 55.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 993,105 shares of company stock worth $248,566,566. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.47.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

