Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Shares Purchased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 82.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 52.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 82.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 27.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 154.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Down 0.2%

QLYS opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $164.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, Director John A. Zangardi sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $520,405.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,198.68. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.70, for a total transaction of $228,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,881.20. This represents a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,053. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.