B. Riley Begins Coverage on Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBET. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Sharplink Gaming in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

SBET stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. Sharplink Gaming has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $124.12.

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Sharplink Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 3,377.39%.The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

In other Sharplink Gaming news, Director Obie Mckenzie sold 18,334 shares of Sharplink Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $351,462.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,211.66. The trade was a 42.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie Bernhard sold 18,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $351,462.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,211.66. The trade was a 42.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,002 shares of company stock worth $1,054,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBET. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sharplink Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,852,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sharplink Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $6,332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sharplink Gaming in the second quarter worth $3,229,000. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharplink Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sharplink Gaming by 509.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 110,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 92,189 shares during the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

