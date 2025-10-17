iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF comprises 2.3% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

