Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,281 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $37,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 87.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 223.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.4%

VMI stock opened at $402.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $411.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.35.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.67.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

