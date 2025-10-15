Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $14.84 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of DGX opened at $185.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $146.91 and a 12 month high of $191.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.79.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $195.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,325. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 28,288 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $5,293,250.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,453.04. This trade represents a 42.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,186 shares of company stock worth $9,647,471. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

