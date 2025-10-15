Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 80,973 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,973 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $232,664,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% during the first quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,668,000 after acquiring an additional 976,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after acquiring an additional 358,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,271,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWD opened at $203.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $206.01. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

