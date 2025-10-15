1,741 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of -663.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

