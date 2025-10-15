Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 56,599 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,599 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $54,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1%

XOM stock opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.34. The company has a market cap of $479.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.05.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

